Slovakia: Proposed constitutional amendments would crush the rights of LGBTIQ+ people and be a backward step for gender equality

By Amnesty International
Amendments to the Constitution of Slovakia to recognize only two sexes (male and female) and limit adoption to only married heterosexual couples, would have a devastating impact on the rights of LGBTIQ+ people, said Amnesty International ahead of an expected debate and vote in the Slovak parliament.  The battery of proposed amendments would also restrict […] The post Slovakia: Proposed constitutional amendments would crush the rights of LGBTIQ+ people and be a backward step for gender equality  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


