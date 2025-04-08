Tolerance.ca
Tutankhamun: plain-looking mud trays in pharaoh’s tomb have been key part of complex afterlife rituals

By Claire Isabella Gilmour, PhD Candidate, Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
More than 100 years after the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, new interpretations of the burial are still emerging. A recent article published in the Journal of Egyptian Archaeology proposes that a set of seemingly plain, functional objects are in fact a key part of the complex rituals which would ensure the transformation and regeneration of the young king in the afterlife.

Tutankhamun inherited a throne tainted by the shifts in religious and political practices…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
