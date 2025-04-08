Africa’s refugee camps are plagued by flooding: we looked into drainage systems that can withstand local conditions
By Kiran Tota-Maharaj, Professor of Water Resources Management & Infrastructure, Royal Agricultural University
Upaka Rathnayake, Professor of Civil Engineering, Atlantic Technological University
Colin Hills, Professor of Environment and Materials Engineering and Director of the Centre for Contaminated Land Remediation, University of Greenwich
Oluwatoyin Ajibade, Senior Lecturer in Civil Engineering and Chartered Civil Engineer, London South Bank University
Shanika Arachchi, Engineering lecturer, Atlantic Technological University
Refugee camps in Ethiopia need to be made more liveable. Creating wetlands to provide greenery, absorb flash floods and purify polluted water may help.
- Tuesday, April 8, 2025