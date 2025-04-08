Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Great Gatsby at 100: this great American novel is a universal meditation on time and change

By William Blazek, Professor Emeritus of American Literature and Modern Culture, Liverpool Hope University
The fractured sense of time that F. Scott Fitzgerald creates challenges literary convention. It also reflects a world in flux after the first world war.The Conversation


