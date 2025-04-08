Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China plans to build the world’s largest dam – but what of India and Bangladesh downstream?

By Mehebub Sahana, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Geography, University of Manchester
The Yarlung Tansgpo / Brahmaputra dam shows we often don’t know how to deal with rivers that cross national borders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru’s ancient irrigation systems succeeded in turning deserts into farms because of the culture − without it, the systems failed
~ Tutankhamun: plain-looking mud trays in pharaoh’s tomb have been key part of complex afterlife rituals
~ Africa’s refugee camps are plagued by flooding: we looked into drainage systems that can withstand local conditions
~ Uganda’s boda boda bikes are deadly polluters: study models how going electric could save lives
~ Canada’s aging population: The unspoken ballot box issue
~ US v them: Trump’s tariffs and his economic vision of dominance
~ AI is making elections weird: Lessons from a simulated war-game exercise
~ Why tax literacy should be a national priority in Canada
~ Canadians need to use the language of freedom in fighting American annexation
~ As Canada is threatened, it’s urgent to revisit Indigenous sovereignty and nationhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter