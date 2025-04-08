Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inaction from Brussels over the arrest of an opposition leader in Turkey may be a strategic mistake

By Seda Gurkan, Assistant Professor in European Studies and International Relations, Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University
The EU has many important partnerships in place with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which explains its muted response to the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
