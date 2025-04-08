Tolerance.ca
No major gaffes and no knockout punch: the first leaders’ debate was a pedestrian affair

By Andy Marks, Vice-President, Public Affairs and Partnerships, Western Sydney University
Andrea Carson, 2024 Oxford University visiting research fellow RIJS; Professor of Political Communication., La Trobe University
Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
With all the usual policy issues canvassed, neither leader made a major mistake, but neither did they land any significant blows on their opponent.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
