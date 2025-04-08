Cities that want to attract business might want to focus less on financial incentives and more on making people feel safe
By Kaitlyn DeGhetto, Associate Professor of Management, University of Dayton
Zachary Russell, Associate Professor, Management & Entrepreneurship, Xavier University
People’s perceptions of risk shape where businesses choose to locate, new research suggests. Interestingly, conservatives and liberals view risk very differently.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 8, 2025