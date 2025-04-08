Tolerance.ca
How storytelling, creativity and collaborations can inspire climate action

By Cecilia Manosa Nyblon, Director - We Are the Possible Programme, University of Exeter
Sally Flint, Creative Lead, We Are the Possible programme, University of Exeter
Imagine heading into space, landing on the moon and walking in the dust. As you adjust to the weightlessness, you see something unexpected on the horizon. You’re looking back at the Earth, experiencing the “overview effect”. How would you feel? What would you see, hear, touch, taste and smell?

We asked these questions when we launched a creative writing workshop to harness the beauty and power of storytelling, education, theatre, and music to inspire a greener, healthier and fairer world for future generations.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
