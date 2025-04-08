Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda’s image abroad: how western countries are beginning to turn their backs

By David E Kiwuwa, Associate Professor of International Studies, University of Nottingham
Rwanda enjoyed good relations with the western world for many years. This was due to systematic and intentional efforts to build its profile as a constructive regional actor, especially through the UN peacekeeping framework.

It also set out to improve its national brand through sports sponsorshipsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
