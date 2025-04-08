Tolerance.ca
Trump’s tariff hikes and South Africa: hunt for new agricultural markets must begin now

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
The South African government has underscored the urgent need to diversify the country’s agricultural exports in the wake of the US decision to increase tariffs on its trading partners.

The progress of South Africa’s agricultural sector has relied partly on exports, which now account for roughly half of the production in value terms. South Africa’s agricultural exports reached a new record of US$13.7…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
