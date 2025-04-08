Politics aside, new research shows there are good financial reasons to back working from home
By Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Neil G Sipe, Honorary Professor of Planning, The University of Queensland
Ying Lu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Working from home has become a contentious election issue, particularly for the Coalition which has swung from opposing to embracing it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 8, 2025