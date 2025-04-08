Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

40 years after the end of the military dictatorship, why does Brazil still resist confronting its past?

By Laura Chaparro
Four decades after the end of the military dictatorship, and even with strategies and policies of memory on the dead and disappeared, the country is still slow to provide answers


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If Australia switched to EVs, we’d be more reliant on China’s car factories – but wean ourselves off foreign oil
~ Syria: Landmines, Explosive Remnants Harming Civilians
~ Here’s who topped the rankings in this year’s scorecard for sustainable chocolate – and which confectionery giant refused to participate
~ The latest update on NZ’s state of the environment is sobering – but there are glimmers of progress
~ Why are some cats more allergenic than others? It’s not their coat length
~ This Easter, check out which chocolate brands are most ethical
~ More than a department store: The long, complicated legacy behind Hudson’s Bay Company
~ Donald Trump has gatecrashed the federal election. It’s creating huge challenges for Australia’s next government
~ The trouble with Labor in Victoria - and what reckoning there might be at the federal election
~ New research shows digital technology is linked to reduced wellbeing in young kids. So what can parents do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter