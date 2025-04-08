Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s who topped the rankings in this year’s scorecard for sustainable chocolate – and which confectionery giant refused to participate

By Stephanie Perkiss, Associate professor in accounting, University of Wollongong
With the Easter weekend now around the corner, the sixth edition of the global Chocolate Scorecard has just been released.

This is an annual initiative produced by Be Slavery Free, in collaboration with two Australian universities and a wide range of consultants and sustainability interest groups.

It ranks companies across the entire chocolate sector – from major multinational producers through to retailers – on a wide range of sustainability policies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
