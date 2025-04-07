Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are some cats more allergenic than others? It’s not their coat length

By Jazmine Skinner, Lecturer in Animal Science, University of Southern Queensland
Allergies can be debilitating for those who have them – even more so when the cause of the allergic reaction is a beloved pet.

Second only to dust mites, the humble domestic house cat is one of the major causes of indoor allergens for people.

But what is the actual source of the allergic response?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
