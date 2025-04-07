Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows digital technology is linked to reduced wellbeing in young kids. So what can parents do?

By Jacquelyn Harverson, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Louise Paatsch, Professor of Education, Deakin University
Sharon Horwood, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
A new study looks at the impact of tech on little kids’ wellbeing, social skills and behaviour. It includes data from more than 83,000 parents around the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
