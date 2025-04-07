New research shows digital technology is linked to reduced wellbeing in young kids. So what can parents do?
By Jacquelyn Harverson, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Louise Paatsch, Professor of Education, Deakin University
Sharon Horwood, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
A new study looks at the impact of tech on little kids’ wellbeing, social skills and behaviour. It includes data from more than 83,000 parents around the world.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 7, 2025