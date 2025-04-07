Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At a pivotal meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions

By Simon Bullock, Research Associate, Shipping and Climate Change, University of Manchester
Christiaan De Beukelaer, Senior Lecturer in Culture & Climate, The University of Melbourne
Tristan Smith, Reader in Energy and Transport, UCL
You’re probably reading this article on a device assembled in Asia, using materials shipped there from all around the world. After it was made, your phone or laptop most likely travelled to your country on a huge ship powered by one of the world’s largest diesel engines, one of thousands plying the world’s oceans. All this maritime activity adds up: international shipping burns over 200 million tonnes of fossil fuels a year.

The sector is trying to clean up its act. Its 2023


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
