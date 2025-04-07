Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children from poorer families do worse at school – here’s how to understand the disadvantage gap

By Ceri Brown, Associate Professor (Reader) in Education, University of Bath
Nadia Siddiqui, Research Fellow in the School of Education, Durham University
Pupils from poorer backgrounds – those eligible for free school meals – made less progress in their schooling than their peers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
