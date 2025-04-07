Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How our unconscious memory keeps us functioning efficiently in our daily lives

By Ben Sclodnick, Postdoctoral Fellow, Psychology, McMaster University
Have you ever been on a long drive and suddenly realized that you barely remember the past several minutes of driving?

Although the thought of driving without paying conscious attention to the road may be unsettling, we actually carry out complex behaviours without much thought all the time — and it’s all thanks to our memory.

In its simplest form, memory does one basic job: it forms associations between things that occur together. Just as we learn to associate a name with a face, or a scent with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
