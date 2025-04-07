Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s Parliament Approves Inclusive Dialogue Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image New members of the Mozambique parliament are sworn in at the National Assembly in Maputo, January 13, 2025. © 2025 Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images Last week, Mozambique’s parliament unanimously passed into law the Political Commitment for an Inclusive Dialogue (Compromisso Político para o Diálogo Nacional Inclusivo), which aims to create platforms to discuss constitutional and political reforms in the country following the post-election violence in October 2024.Mozambique faced significant political turmoil after the disputed general elections as security forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scientists should try to repeat more studies, but not those looking for a link between vaccines with autism
~ The radical European peasant movements that formed populist parties and breakaway republics
~ Peru is losing its battle against organised crime
~ At a pivotal meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions
~ Drinking pee to improve health is an ancient practice – but the risks outweigh the evidence
~ Children from poorer families do worse at school – here’s how to understand the disadvantage gap
~ Nasa and Esa want to bring Martian rocks to Earth. Here’s what will happen to the samples once they get here
~ U.S. tariff threats could fuel maple syrup fraud, but AI could help navigate this sticky situation
~ How our unconscious memory keeps us functioning efficiently in our daily lives
~ Trump, interrupted: Cory Booker’s 25-hour Senate speech calls for collective action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter