Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Disappeared’ Burkina Faso Journalists Feared Unlawfully Conscripted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guezouma Sanogo (L) and Boukari Ouoba. © Private A video circulated on social media on April 2, 2025, showing three outspoken journalists from Burkina Faso in military uniforms. Guezouma Sanogo, Boukari Ouoba, and Luc Pagbelguem had been forcibly disappeared for 10 days and their reappearance raised concerns that the country’s military junta had unlawfully conscripted them.Human Rights Watch was unable to verify the video, however, colleagues of the journalists, nongovernmental organizations, and the media said they recognized the three. In…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scientists should try to repeat more studies, but not those looking for a link between vaccines with autism
~ The radical European peasant movements that formed populist parties and breakaway republics
~ Peru is losing its battle against organised crime
~ At a pivotal meeting, the world is set to decide how to cut shipping emissions
~ Drinking pee to improve health is an ancient practice – but the risks outweigh the evidence
~ Children from poorer families do worse at school – here’s how to understand the disadvantage gap
~ Nasa and Esa want to bring Martian rocks to Earth. Here’s what will happen to the samples once they get here
~ U.S. tariff threats could fuel maple syrup fraud, but AI could help navigate this sticky situation
~ How our unconscious memory keeps us functioning efficiently in our daily lives
~ Trump, interrupted: Cory Booker’s 25-hour Senate speech calls for collective action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter