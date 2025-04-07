Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Donald Trump’s decision to slash USAid is hurting American soft power and making the world less safe

By Chase Johnson, PhD Candidate, University of Warwick
The Trump administration’s foreign policy has raised alarms. It seems to have shifted America away from it traditional NATO allies, favouring instead a closer relationship with Russia. There has also been talk of plans to control Greenland, the Panama Canal – possibly even Canada. This has caused sleepless nights for political leaders, especially in Europe.

However, in the developing world, the biggest concern is the US government’s suspension of development aid. For people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
