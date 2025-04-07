Tolerance.ca
How the small autonomous region of Puntland found success in battling Islamic State in Somalia

By Ido Levy, PhD Candidate, School of International Service, American University
On Feb. 24, 2025, members of the Puntland Defense Forces posed next to a sign in Arabic that proclaimed the mountain town of Sheebaab as a “province” of the Islamic State group. The town, located in Somalia’s autonomous northeastern region of Puntland, was one of numerous areas that soldiers from the regional government have taken back during Operation Hilaac, an ongoing campaign against fighters from the Islamic State in Somalia –…The Conversation


© The Conversation
