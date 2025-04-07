Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is reinforcement learning? An AI researcher explains a key method of teaching machines – and how it relates to training your dog

By Ambuj Tewari, Professor of Statistics, University of Michigan
Computing pioneer Alan Turing suggested training machines with rewards and punishments. Two computer scientists put the idea into practice in the 1980s and set the stage for the likes of ChatGPT.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election Diary: Jim Chalmers highlights expectations of May interest rate cut - after the election
~ More adults are taking up gymnastics — and reaping the benefits
~ How the struggles of the UK hospitality sector could hit the rest of the economy
~ How to gauge flood risk before you buy or rent a seafront property
~ Why Donald Trump’s decision to slash USAid is hurting American soft power and making the world less safe
~ Are Scottish accents really more aggressive? A linguist explains
~ What ancient animal fables from India teach about political wisdom
~ Hip-hop can document life in America more reliably than history books
~ Alcohol causes cancer, and less than 1 drink can increase your risk − a cancer biologist explains how
~ Animal tranquilizers found in illegal opioids may suppress the lifesaving medication naloxone − and cause more overdose deaths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter