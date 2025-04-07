Antarctica’s hidden threat: meltwater under the ice sheet amplifies sea-level rise
By Chen Zhao, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Ben Galton-Fenzi, Principal Scientist, Australian Antarctic Division
A new study found parts of Antartica could pass a tipping point for mass ice sheet losses as soon as 2050 – pushing sea levels 2 metres higher by 2300 than currently predicted.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 7, 2025