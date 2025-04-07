Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How China’s investment in Indonesia's nickel industry is impacting local communities

By Hasya Nindita
Unchecked nickel mining in Sulawesi, Indonesia, is harming local communities. What are the Indonesian government and the Chinese companies investing in the mines doing to mitigate the environmental consequences?


© Global Voices -
