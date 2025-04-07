Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Batteries for all, not just the rich? Labor’s home battery plan must be properly targeted to be fair

By Rohan Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Labor’s promised subsidies for home batteries have to be well targeted. If not, they could simply make rich households richer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Without women, Australia’s defence force will struggle to recruit enough people
~ Financial markets are tanking. Here’s why it’s best not to panic
~ Do I need another COVID booster? Which one should I choose? Can I get it with my flu shot?
~ Wit, charm and heart: novelist Kerry Greenwood, creator of Phryne Fisher, was a true original
~ Saudi Arabia: Dozens Freed But Arrests Continue
~ Romania: Dangerous Rollback of Reproductive Rights
~ China: Free Imprisoned Taiwan Publisher
~ Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society
~ 98% of Queensland prawn areas at risk of inundation by rising seas this century
~ Looking inward: why Trump’s tariffs highlight the need for NZ to build local capacity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter