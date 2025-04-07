Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Without women, Australia’s defence force will struggle to recruit enough people

By Sarah Percy, Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Danielle Chubb, Associate Professor of International Relations, Deakin University
Elise Stephenson, Deputy Director, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
Maria Rost Rublee, Professor, International Relations Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia, and Professor of International Relations, La Trobe University
We need women in the military, including in combat roles. Without them, recruitment targets will fail. It’s not diversity, equality and inclusion: it’s reality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Batteries for all, not just the rich? Labor’s home battery plan must be properly targeted to be fair
~ Financial markets are tanking. Here’s why it’s best not to panic
~ Do I need another COVID booster? Which one should I choose? Can I get it with my flu shot?
~ Wit, charm and heart: novelist Kerry Greenwood, creator of Phryne Fisher, was a true original
~ Saudi Arabia: Dozens Freed But Arrests Continue
~ Romania: Dangerous Rollback of Reproductive Rights
~ China: Free Imprisoned Taiwan Publisher
~ Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society
~ 98% of Queensland prawn areas at risk of inundation by rising seas this century
~ Looking inward: why Trump’s tariffs highlight the need for NZ to build local capacity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter