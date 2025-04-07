Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Romania: Dangerous Rollback of Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds a banner that reads "Abortion is an essential public health service" at a rally on International Women's Day, in Bucharest, Romania, March 8, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru The sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, including the right to abortion and family planning methods, have been significantly eroded in Romania.Romanian authorities are not only failing to uphold sexual and reproductive health rights but is often enabling efforts to block women and girls from exercising these rights.Romanian authorities should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Batteries for all, not just the rich? Labor’s home battery plan must be properly targeted to be fair
~ Without women, Australia’s defence force will struggle to recruit enough people
~ Financial markets are tanking. Here’s why it’s best not to panic
~ Do I need another COVID booster? Which one should I choose? Can I get it with my flu shot?
~ Wit, charm and heart: novelist Kerry Greenwood, creator of Phryne Fisher, was a true original
~ Saudi Arabia: Dozens Freed But Arrests Continue
~ China: Free Imprisoned Taiwan Publisher
~ Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society
~ 98% of Queensland prawn areas at risk of inundation by rising seas this century
~ Looking inward: why Trump’s tariffs highlight the need for NZ to build local capacity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter