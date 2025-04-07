Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has called on the Thai authorities to investigate and take any necessary measures to end cyberattacks against human rights activists after leaked internal government documents showed that Amnesty International was among several civil society groups targeted in a coordinated, state-sponsored campaign. The documents, which were brought to light in a recent parliamentary debate, […] The post Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
