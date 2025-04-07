47% of Gen Z mainly vote to avoid a fine. It’s a sign of younger Australians’ discontent with democracy
By Sofia Ammassari, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Duncan McDonnell, Professor of Politics, Griffith University
Ferran Martinez i Coma, Professor in Political Science, Griffith University
With Gen Z and Millennials combined now outnumbering Baby Boomers as the dominant voter bloc, their votes will shape the election. But do they care?
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 6, 2025