Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

47% of Gen Z mainly vote to avoid a fine. It’s a sign of younger Australians’ discontent with democracy

By Sofia Ammassari, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Duncan McDonnell, Professor of Politics, Griffith University
Ferran Martinez i Coma, Professor in Political Science, Griffith University
With Gen Z and Millennials combined now outnumbering Baby Boomers as the dominant voter bloc, their votes will shape the election. But do they care?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Batteries for all, not just the rich? Labor’s home battery plan must be properly targeted to be fair
~ Without women, Australia’s defence force will struggle to recruit enough people
~ Financial markets are tanking. Here’s why it’s best not to panic
~ Do I need another COVID booster? Which one should I choose? Can I get it with my flu shot?
~ Wit, charm and heart: novelist Kerry Greenwood, creator of Phryne Fisher, was a true original
~ Saudi Arabia: Dozens Freed But Arrests Continue
~ Romania: Dangerous Rollback of Reproductive Rights
~ China: Free Imprisoned Taiwan Publisher
~ Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society
~ 98% of Queensland prawn areas at risk of inundation by rising seas this century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter