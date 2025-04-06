Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free Imprisoned Taiwan Publisher

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Taipei International Book Exhibition at the Taipei World Trade Center in Taiwan, January 31, 2023. © 2023 Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo (Taipei) – The Chinese authorities should urgently quash the conviction and free the Taiwan publisher Li Yanhe (李延賀), known by his pen name Fu Cha (富察), Human Rights Watch said today. Fu, who has been detained in China since 2023, was secretly sentenced in February 2025 to three years in prison on charges of “inciting secession.” The government has provided little information about his trial or his condition in detention.Fu,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
