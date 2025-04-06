Kids’ physical activity in child care is essential — how an online course equips educators to lead the way
By Myranda Hawthorne, PhD Student, Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Western University
Sophie M Phillips, Post-Doctoral Associate, School of Occupational Therapy, Western University
Trish Tucker, Professor and Director of the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Research shows an online course increases early childhood educators’ knowledge, confidence and intentions to incorporate physical activity during the child-care day.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 6, 2025