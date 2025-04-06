Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do African MPs reflect the people who vote for them? We studied 17 countries to find out

By Robert Mattes, Professor in Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde, and Adjunct Professor in the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town, University of Strathclyde
Matthias Krönke, Lecturer, University of Reading
Shaheen Mozaffar, Professor Emeritus, Political Science, Bridgewater State University
By the end of 2025, 42 African countries will have held national elections in the previous 24 months. But do these elections produce parliaments that accurately reflect the societies they serve? Aside from studies of women in Africa’s legislatures, there is surprisingly little information about this important issue.

Elected parliaments are the essence of representative democracy. Law makers are more likely to know what voters need and want if they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
