Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Rohingya crisis is pushing biodiversity to the brink in Bangladesh

By Zulker Naeen
The Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, have led to severe environmental degradation, with financial losses exceeding USD 1 billion, highlighting the urgent need for ecosystem restoration.


© Global Voices -
