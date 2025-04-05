Tolerance.ca
Election Diary: Albanese promises 30% discount on household batteries in latest energy bill help

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In the government’s latest initiative on energy prices, Anthony Albanese on Sunday will promise that if re-elected, Labor will reduce the cost of installing a typical home battery by 30% from July 1.

This would cut about $4,000 from the upfront cost of an 11.5 kWh battery, which is the typical household size.

Small businesses and community facilities would be eligible for the discount, as well as households.

The government says the discount would save a household with existing rooftop solar panels up to $1,100 off their power bill every year. For those with…The Conversation


Read complete article

