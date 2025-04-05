Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Health Funding Freeze Harms Low-Income Households

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments are delivered in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Washington D.C., April 2, 2025. © 2025 Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images On Tuesday, the Trump administration froze federal funding for several organizations across the United States that provide lifesaving cervical cancer screenings, contraception, family planning, and other health care services to low-income people.Since 1970, the Title X Family Planning program, or Title X, has provided organizations with federal funding for…


© Human Rights Watch
