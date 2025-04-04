Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Defend the ICC

By Human Rights Watch
(Brussels) – The European Union should defend the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid serious attacks on its mandate and mission, 58 nongovernmental groups said today. These attacks could undermine justice for victims of serious international crimes around the world, making urgent EU action to uphold the international rules-based order.The ICC is the cornerstone of a broader system for accountability, acting as a court of last resort when other avenues to justice are blocked. The recent arrest and transfer of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to face a charge of crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Consumers are boycotting US goods around the world. Should Trump be worried?
~ Myanmar quake: Airstrikes continue despite ceasefire
~ Albanese and Dutton both say they will return the Port of Darwin to Australian hands
~ Hormone therapy may cut cardiovascular risk in younger menopausal women
~ Hard work feels worth it, but only after it’s done – new research on how people value effort
~ Insects are everywhere in farming and research − but insect welfare is just catching up
~ Abolition wasn’t fueled by just moral or economic concerns – the booming whaling industry also helped sink slavery
~ Florida is home to about 341,000 immigrants from Venezuela and Haiti who may soon lose residency, work permits
~ The Trump administration says Tren de Aragua is a terrorist group – but it’s really a transnational criminal organization. Here’s why the label matters.
~ The problem with Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center isn’t the possibility of ‘Cats’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter