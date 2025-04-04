Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese and Dutton both say they will return the Port of Darwin to Australian hands

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has announced that the government will ensure the Port of Darwin, currently leased by the Chinese company Landbridge, is returned to Australian hands.

“Australia needs to own the Port of Darwin,” the prime minister declared late Friday.

Albanese rang a Darwin radio station after Labor got wind of the fact that Opposition Leader Peter Dutton would on Saturday announce a Coalition government would return the port back to local control.

Both the government and opposition are promising that, if necessary, they would bring the port’s lease into public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hormone therapy may cut cardiovascular risk in younger menopausal women
~ Hard work feels worth it, but only after it’s done – new research on how people value effort
~ Insects are everywhere in farming and research − but insect welfare is just catching up
~ Abolition wasn’t fueled by just moral or economic concerns – the booming whaling industry also helped sink slavery
~ Florida is home to about 341,000 immigrants from Venezuela and Haiti who may soon lose residency, work permits
~ The Trump administration says Tren de Aragua is a terrorist group – but it’s really a transnational criminal organization. Here’s why the label matters.
~ The problem with Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center isn’t the possibility of ‘Cats’
~ Being alone has its benefits − a psychologist flips the script on the ‘loneliness epidemic’
~ What politicians could actually do about the issues raised in Adolescence
~ Life-size sculptures uncovered in Pompeii show that ancient women didn’t just have to be wives to make a difference
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter