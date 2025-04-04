Tolerance.ca
Insects are everywhere in farming and research − but insect welfare is just catching up

By Bob Fischer, Professor of Philosophy, Texas State University
There’s no single, simple way to assess whether bugs feel pain, but research is giving scientists a better understanding of their abilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Albanese and Dutton both say they will return the Port of Darwin to Australian hands
~ Hormone therapy may cut cardiovascular risk in younger menopausal women
~ Hard work feels worth it, but only after it’s done – new research on how people value effort
~ Abolition wasn’t fueled by just moral or economic concerns – the booming whaling industry also helped sink slavery
~ Florida is home to about 341,000 immigrants from Venezuela and Haiti who may soon lose residency, work permits
~ The Trump administration says Tren de Aragua is a terrorist group – but it’s really a transnational criminal organization. Here’s why the label matters.
~ The problem with Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center isn’t the possibility of ‘Cats’
~ Being alone has its benefits − a psychologist flips the script on the ‘loneliness epidemic’
~ What politicians could actually do about the issues raised in Adolescence
~ Life-size sculptures uncovered in Pompeii show that ancient women didn’t just have to be wives to make a difference
