Human Rights Observatory

Being alone has its benefits − a psychologist flips the script on the ‘loneliness epidemic’

By Virginia Thomas, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Middlebury
Americans are spending more of their time alone. Contrary to national fears of a loneliness crisis, many of them find solitude essential for their well-being.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
