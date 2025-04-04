Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: State-sponsored online harassment has “chilling effect” on young human rights defenders

By Amnesty International
*Names changed to protect identity    Amnesty International’s first ever youth-led report reveals that online harassment by the Philippine authorities, including the practice of “red-tagging” or labelling individuals as communists, creates a climate of fear that is deterring young human rights defenders from engaging in activism and expressing themselves freely.  In the report, “Left to their […] The post Philippines: State-sponsored online harassment has “chilling effect” on young human rights defenders   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
