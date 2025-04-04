Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Amnesty International launches #undothedeadline campaign against unlawful deportation of Afghan nationals

By Amnesty International
With the Pakistani authorities beginning a new round of deportations for Afghan nationals, including refugees and asylum seekers, living in the country, Amnesty International is launching its new campaign #undothedeadline by releasing a compendium of stories titled ‘ “Treat us like human beings”: Afghans in Pakistan at risk of unlawful deportation.’ Through the #undothedeadline campaign, Amnesty […] The post Pakistan: Amnesty International launches #undothedeadline campaign against unlawful deportation of Afghan nationals appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: State-sponsored online harassment has “chilling effect” on young human rights defenders
~ Iran: Authorities must halt gruesome plan to amputate fingers of tortured prisoners within days
~ Meet three Afghans at risk of deportation from Pakistan
~ No, that’s not what a trade deficit means – and that’s not how you calculate other nations’ tariffs
~ South Korea Court Removes President Yoon from Office
~ Bonobos create phrases in similar ways to humans, new study suggests
~ Why was South Africa’s ambassador to the US expelled? A view of the Ebrahim Rasool affair
~ Hackers have hit major super funds. A cyber expert explains how to stop it happening again
~ What’s it like to be showered with Trump dust? Election special podcast
~ The water crisis threatening Kenyan livelihoods
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter