Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, that’s not what a trade deficit means – and that’s not how you calculate other nations’ tariffs

By Peter Draper, Professor, and Executive Director: Institute for International Trade, and Jean Monnet Chair of Trade and Environment, University of Adelaide
Vutha Hing, Lecturer in International Trade, University of Adelaide
To calculate its ‘reciprocal tariffs’, the Trump administration has opted for a crude formula with no basis in trade theory. We are all going to pay the price.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
