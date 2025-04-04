Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Court Removes President Yoon from Office

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – The Constitutional Court of Korea ruled on April 4, 2025, to uphold the impeachment of South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and remove him from office for imposing martial law on December 3, 2024.Yoon and several of his former senior officials still face criminal charges for insurrection related to their actions in December.The following quote can be attributed to Lina Yoon, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch:“Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s attempt to impose martial law in December 2024 posed a grave threat to human rights and the rule of law. If martial law…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
