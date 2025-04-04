Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bonobos create phrases in similar ways to humans, new study suggests

By Mélissa Berthet, Docteur en biologie spécialisée en comportement animal, University of Zurich
Humans can effortlessly talk about an infinite number of topics, from neuroscience to pink elephants, by combining words into sentences. This is thanks to compositionality: the ability to combine meaningful units into larger structures whose meaning is derived from the meaning of its units and the way they are combined.

For years, scientists believed that only humans extensively used compositionality. Animal communication was thought to be mostly a mere random assortment of calls, with only rare…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
