Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No one knows why the nine-year-olds are dying. Chris Flynn’s novel invites us to question existence itself

By Joanne Anderton, PhD candidate, Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
Supernatural thriller or character-driven thought experiment? Chris Flynn’s Orpheus Nine imagines the personal toll of a tipping point for our destabilised world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
