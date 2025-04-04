Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Why do we change our clocks? And how does it affect our bodies?

By Meltem Weger, Research Fellow, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The University of Queensland
Benjamin Weger, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The University of Queensland
As summer fades into autumn, most Australian states and territories will set their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time ends and standard time resumes.

About one-third of the world also adjust their clocks seasonally, moving forward in spring and back in autumn (remember: spring forward; fall back).

In spring, losing an hour of sleep can leave us…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
