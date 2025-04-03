Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, data can produce better policy – but it’s no substitute for real-world experience

By Anna Matheson, Associate Professor in Public Health and Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Data-driven policy is often held up as the gold standard. But by reducing people to measurable statistics, it can also what’s needed to drive real-world change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
