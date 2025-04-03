How a lone judge can block a Trump order nationwide – and why, from DACA to DOGE, this judicial check on presidents’ power is shaping how the government works
By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Do court-imposed nationwide injunctions, which stop policies for everyone across the country, give too much power to a single judge? Or do they protect important rights?
- Thursday, April 3rd 2025